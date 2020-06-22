Harsh seeks CBI probe in Seoj Dhar murder case

State Times News

JAMMU: Accusing the present regime of disregarding the sentiments of the people of Dudu-Basantgarh seeking a CBI probe into the Seoj Dhar murder of Shiv Raj, the JKNPP Chairman & former Minister, Harsh Dev Singh on Sunday held a protest here and torched the effigy of the BJP government.

“The saffron regime has proved to be a failure in addressing the issues of the people of remote and far flung areas ever since it assumed the reins of power. While it swayed the masses with its untamed rhetoric and seductive slogans during its opposition, all its pre election promises transformed into post victory somersaults. There were no takers for the shrill cries of the people of far flung areas for justice who continued to be abused and hoodwinked by the BJP even after its ascendance to power”, said Singh.

He was referring in particular to the unresponsiveness of the government towards the demand of the people of Dudu-Basantgarh who were seeking a CBI probe into the murder of Shiv Raj at Seoj Dhar besides other criminal acts of nomads and outside migrants in the area. He regretted that when demands of a high level probe were raised by the people, the BJP leaders advised and provoked them to go for protests, Dharnas and rallies notwithstanding the clear cut directives of J&K and Central Governments not to organise mass rallies in view of fast spreading corona pandemic. It was further ironical that ruling party leaders were persuading the people to go for Dharnas and protest rallies deliriously oblivious of the fact that their own party was ruling the roost.

He was referring in particular to the two rallies held by an ex-BJP MLA at Dudu on June 12 and 19 respectively with people asked to come out on the roads and streets to make their voice heard. Ridiculing the BJP leaders for indulging to mean politicking and cheap gimmickry, Harsh said that rather than making the people to protest on roadside during corona pandemic, the said leaders should assume the mantle of getting the people’s demands fulfilled through their own struggle.

The leaders give sacrifices rather than making others to sacrifice their lives and liberties for their personal and political gains, said Singh. He said that he would continue to fight for the poor people of Chenani, Dudu-Basantgarh and Ramnagar till they were assured of justice with dignity and honour.