Gulmarg Land Scam: Court directs ACB to further probe case in 4 months

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: In a significant order Additional Special Judge Anti-Corruption Baramulla, Bandipora and Kupwara Naseer Ahmad Dar on Friday directed Anti-Corruption Bureau/Vigilance Organization Kashmir, Srinagar to further investigate case FIR No.08/2009 Police Station VOK (Infamous Gulmarg Land Scam) and submit the supplementary charge sheet before the Court within a period of four months from the date of receipt of the order.

The further investigation has been ordered with regard to the impact of the documents/material mentioned in the Judgment of the High Court dated October 15, 2018 which directed the Trial Court to hear the arguments on charge and discharge taking into consideration the record produced by the Vigilance Organization, the report in the final form and the documents/material like the opinion of the Law Department issued vide No.LD(ACQ) 2016/110/GAD (VIG) dated September 15, 2016 and also the opinion of the Advocate General dated March 23, 2011 sought by the Law Department and the documents and communications referred in the Judgment of the High Court dated October 15, 2018.

According to the two charge sheets (Challans) sub-judice before the Trial Court at Baramulla, there are 20 accused in the Gulmarg Land Scam namely Mehboob Iqbal (IAS) the then Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Baseer Ahmad Khan (IAS) the then Deputy Commissioner Baramulla presently Advisor to Lieutenant Governor J&K Union Territory, Hoteliers of Kashmir Valley Mushtaq Ahmed Ganai alias Chaya, Mushtaq Ahmad Burza, Manzoor Ahmad Burza, Syed Musadiq Shah, Mohammad Afzal Khanday and several middle rung Revenue Officials then serving in Baramulla/Tangmarg area.

After hearing Senior Advocate Z.A. Shah and Advocate Sheikh Faraz Iqbal and a battery of lawyers appearing for the high profile accused and Special Public Prosecutor VOK, the Special Judge Anti-Corruption Baramulla Naseer Ahmad Dar observed that the opinion of the Advocate General as well as the communications/letters, the reference of which has been given by the High Court in its para 14 are not undisputedly part of the report filed in terms of Section 173 CrPC by the Vigilance Organization, Kashmir against the accused persons. “Furthermore, the reference of other documents given by the High Court in its order dated October 15, 2018 appeared to have been issued in the year 2016 i.e. after presentation of the charge sheet before this Court and the fact of the matter is that the charges against the accused persons are yet to be framed”, the court observed adding that these documents/communications and the other facts do not form the part of the report under Section 173 CrPC, however, in view of the observations made by the High Court in aforesaid order regarding these material/documents now assumes importance.

“The Vigilance Organization Kashmir/Investigating Officer of the case must have been the knowledge about the discoveries and the developments which had surfaced and taken place in the instant case from the date of registration of the aforementioned FIR till date. Although these documents are not part of the report under Section 173 CrPC but assumes importance in view of the facts and circumstances of the case and in view of the development which has taken place after the passing of the order by this Court on June 25, 2016 and thereafter the observations made by the High Court in the order dated October 15, 2018. The knowledge of the investigating authority can be presumed regarding the existence of these documents and same can be ascertained from the letter addressed by the GAD to Inspector General Vigilance Organization Kashmir vide letter No.GAD (VIG) 12.WP/2016 dated September 16, 2016”, the court observed.

The Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) VOK contended that there are sufficient grounds available in the charge sheet in order to proceed against the accused persons in the trial, as such, accused persons should be charged for the offences leveled against them. He has further contented that court is not supposed to evaluate the evidence minutely in order to see whether accused can be convicted or acquitted which can be seen only after full-dress trial of the case. “At this stage the court has to see whether there is sufficient material /grounds in order to proceed against the accused persons with the trial of the case”, the SPP submitted.

On the other hand, Senior Advocate Z.A. Shah submitted that the official accused persons have performed their duties in their official capacity by directing the beneficiary/accused to deposit the amount as was fixed in the meeting held on June 4, 2009 headed by accused Mehbool Iqbal (IAS), the then Divisional Commissioner Kashmir and it is alleged that the aforesaid officials have considered the cases of the accused beneficiaries without any verification and even they have considered their cases filed under the scheme of Roshni Act after the cut-of-date which may amount to irregularities and for that matter there is a penalty clause provided under Section 17 of the Roshni Act 2001, as such, the official accused persons have not committed any offence under the Prevention of Corruption Act. He has also argued that there is no any meeting of minds between the official accused and the beneficiary accused persons, as such, there is no any criminal conspiracy prima facie established against the accused persons in the case. The other Advocates appearing for rest of the accused persons also adopted the arguments put forth by Senior Advocate Z.A. Shah and besides that Advocate Sheikh Faraz Iqbal appearing for accused Sheikh Mehboob Iqbal has also contended that no offence is made out against the accused persons. He further argued that till date the State Government is not clear whether the Act of 2001 in short Roshni Act is applicable in the cases of accused/ beneficiary or not.