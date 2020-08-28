Govt jobs given to kin of civilians killed in Pak shelling

STATE TIMES NEWSJammu: The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Thursday gave government jobs to the next of kin of three civilians who died in Pakistani shelling along the Line of Control (LoC), an official spokesman said.Deputy Commissioner, Poonch, Rahul Yadav Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir to report all cases found positive of COVID-19 and also cases suffering from Severe Acute Respiratory Infection(SARI)/ Influenza Like Illness (ILI) or having radiological findings suggestive of COVID-19 infection for COVID-19 testing forthwith to the Director Health Services Kashmir/Jammu concerned or concerned Chief Medical Officers.Non-Compliance of aforementioned direction by the said institutions shall attract proceedings under section 188 of the Indian Penal code (45 of 1860).
Rhea”s brother Showik reaches DRDO guest house for questioning
Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli expecting first child
Pithani called for questioning by CBI for 7th day in row
Vaccine trial: Vital signs of volunteers normal, says doctor
Sushant’s friend, house helps again called for questioning
© 2020 State Times Daily Newspaper