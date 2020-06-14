GDC Ramnagar organises online national level quiz Competition

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAMNAGAR: An Online National Level Quiz Competition on “Solid State Physics” was organised by the Department of Physics of Govt. Degree College Ramnagar on 13th June, 2020. There was overwhelming response and more than 350 participants from various Colleges and Universities of J&K and outside the UT of J&K including JNU, GNDU Amritsar, AMU, BHU, Apollo Engineering College, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gorakhpur University, Gujarat University, Dr. B. R. Ambedkar NIT Jalandhar, Velammal Engineering College, Chennai, LPU were registered and participated.

The event was organized by Prof. Ajaz Nazir, Head department of Physics (Convener) and Prof. Ram Krishan, Assistant Professor of Botany (Organising Secretary) under the noble guidance of Dr. Udhey Bhanu, Principal, Govt. Degree College Ramnagar. During the event, e-certificates were also distributed to the participants who secured more than 60% marks in the online quiz competition. Satish Sharma (GDC Kathua) secured top position, Pankaj Sharma (GDC Hiranagar) bagged 2nd Position and Yasmeen Akhter (GCET Jammu), Samritti Devi (Gdc Reasi), Abhinav and Prakarsh (GDC Ramnagar) shared 3rd Position in the Quiz. More than 70 students got e-certificate during the quiz competition. At the end, Principal of the college applauded the organising team for preparing the students during lockdown because of Covid-19 Pandemic.