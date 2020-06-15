GDC Bhadarwah organises national level online contest on World Environment

State Times News

BHADARWAH: To celebrate and encourage national level awareness and action to protect environment, Department of Environmental Sciences, Govt. Degree College, Bhadarwah organised an online national Level contest on the theme “Celebrate Biodiversity” with the Slogan “Time for Nature”. It was convened by Prof. Anuradha Sharma, HOD Dept. of Environmental Sciences under the overall supervision and patronage of Dr. Kuldeep Kumar Sharma, Principal GDC Bhadarwah.

The contest was opened for Under-Graduate and Post- Graduate students of any Govt. or Private Institution. Overall 90 participants took part in the contests. In Video Blogging, 1st Prize was bagged by Zenab Batool of University of Jammu; 2nd prize by Lakshmi Kalgotra of Bhartiya College of Education, Udhampur and 3rd prize winner was Jatin Singh Chauhan of GDC Bhadarwah. Whereas in the painting/ poster making / sketching contest, 1st prize, 2nd and 3rd Prize was bagged by Nitten Kumar of GDC Bhadarwah; Taniya Mahajan of Govt. College of Education, Canal Road Jammu; and Mayank Jat of Mahakoshal College, Jabalpur, respectively.