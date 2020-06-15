Former VC alleges discrepancies in allotment, construction of bunkers in Poonch

State Times News

POONCH: Dr. Shazad Malik former Vice Chancellor, Sai Nath University and prominent social activist hailing from border district Poonch have alleged that there are several discrepancies in allotment to construction of bunkers in borders villages of district Poonch.

He said that the union home ministry have sanctioned and released millions of rupees to J & K government for construction of community and individual bunkers but unfortunately the ground situation is totally different and there is not equivalent between the amount released and used on ground.

Citing the example of his native town Mendhar, the former VC charged that the local politicians having nexus with officers allotted the bunkers to their own blue eyed people and completely ignored the deserving villages and people who actually required these bunkers to save their lives from shelling across the border.

He also released a picture of a huge pit hole filled with rain water that was excavated for construction of a bunker around a year back in the front yard of house belonging to one person in Mendhar. Shazad revealed that earlier a community bunker was sanctioned by the administration in favour of this person but due to political reasons, the contractor stopped the work mid way and now this water filled pit hole have become a risk for the foundation of his house and in the upcoming monsoon it may be life hazard for the gullible family.

Shazad has appealed to the Divisional Commissioner Jammu and DC Poonch to intervene in the matte and hold a probe that on whose instruction the construction work of this bunker was stopped mid way and also probe other similar irregularities in other border areas of Poonch.