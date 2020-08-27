Flash floods inundate SKUAST-J causing huge loss to Agrivarsity

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: SKUAST-J on Wednesday inundated with flash floods from Balol Nallah after a torrential downpour.

All the buildings including Administrative block, Baba Jitto Auditorium, Conference hall, Students’ Centre and Divisions were flooded.

The Faculty of Agriculture at main campus, Chatha was hit the hardest.

The water entered the divisions, class rooms and laboratories. Divisions situated at the ground floor of the Faculty of Agriculture, Main Campus, Chatha are in shambles as state of the art laboratories of the University have been flooded with huge amount of garbage causing damage to expensive equipment’s. Prof. J P Sharma Vice Chancellor SKUAST-J along with Director Research Dr R K Gupta, Director Education, Dr S K Gupta, Director Planning and Monitoring Dr Deepak Kher, Dean Faculty of AgricultureDr D P Abrol, Dean Faculty of Basic Sciences Dr SEH Rizvi, Executive Engineer Iqbal Singh along with various other officials of the university visited to various division, class rooms, hostels and other buildings of the Chatha campus for on spot assessment of damage done due to flood. Prof Sharma also suggested for a long term plan to check such type of damages in future. Dr Sharma also opine that experts at national level will be consulted for development of proper technology and structures to contain such type of flash flood in future.

Earlier release of approved funds under PMDP to resolve the frequent flood problem in SKUAST Jammu Chatha campus was already appraised by DPM Dr Deepak Kher to the Advisor K.K Sharma during his visit to Centre of Excellence recently. Later, Ghanshyam Singh ADDC Jammu also visited SKUAST Chatha campus for on spot assessment of damage due to flash floods.

However, the losses related to damage of planting material, equipment, chemicals and other material will be assessed after proper verification in due course of time.