Five consume poison

State Times News JAMMU: Five persons consumed poison at their respective houses on Wednesday and were shifted to hospital for treatment. As per details, Tarun Singh, resident of Ramgarh; Ravi Kumar, resident of Billawar; Chandni Devi, resident of Muthi; Basanti, resident of Trikuta Nagar and Harjit Kour, resident of Nowshera consumed poison at their respective houses and were shifted to hospital for treatment.
