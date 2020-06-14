Faith, discipline in Ramayana

When Valmiki wrote the Ramayana, at every step he understood that victory called for more than a wish. It was sometimes built on determination, at other times on patience and at all times, on discipline and faith.

Hanuman went in search of Sita, and crossed an ocean to reach Lanka. Many people, monkeys and bears were waiting for him to find Sita. If he did not, they would all fall into depression and Hanuman reflected, they would probably give up their life. After fighting three demonesses and flying such a long distance and looking into every nook and corner of Ravana’s palace, when Hanuman still did not find Sita, he got disheartened. But, he told himself, “The way to prosperity is not through despair. Only the one who does not show despair is able to enthusiastically and energetically accomplish any work. That is the way to happiness.” So motivating himself, he resolved to search on and eventually found Sita. The strength of his resolve and the focus on the goal set him on the right path.

Sita was in captivity in Ashoka vana. The lecherous Ravana, the frightening rakshasis and her separation from Rama made her contemplate suicide.

But, even in this condition, when Hanuman offered to carry her across the ocean to safety, she refused, saying, “Victory should be achieved in the proper manner. If by acting rashly, I fall off your back or the ogres catch sight of you and kill you or any such adverse thing happens, then our hope will be lost completely. It is also befitting that Rama comes and rescue me, for Ravana carried away his wife. “

It was discipline and an understanding for long terms effects that kept Sita on the right path.

When Rama did come and had begun the war against Ravana, there came a time when he was standing, shoulders drooping, mind introspective. His chest was covered with arrows. He looked fatigued. Losing determination. Losing energy.

At a distance he could see the dust being raised by Ravana’s fast moving chariot coming hurtling towards the battleground with renewed zeal.

He had just sent a million arrows at the king of ogres and watched as his charioteer had sneakily turned the chariot away from the war front sensing that his master was unable to respond to Rama’s volley of arrows. Now as he saw the chariot coming back he understood that Ravana was highly incensed and did not want to be thought a coward.

Watching the chariot, Rama was thoughtful. So much violence! He shuddered to think how futile all this war would have been if his brother Lakshmana had not been revived. Lakshmana had just regained consciousness after Susena, the monkey, awakened him with the herb Sanjivini that Hanuman brought.