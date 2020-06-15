Extend date of filing of GST-9,9C Audit Report: CA Association

State Times News

UDHAMPUR: Chartered Accounts Association (CAA) of Udhampur held a meeting under the chairmanship of Vishal Thappa on Sunday in Udhampur. In meeting association discussed the various issues pertaining to the different taxes also.

Appreciating the decision being taken by council, CA Vishal said it was right decision to waiver of GSTR3B late fees from July 2017 to January 2020 if filed till September 2020. He said Govt. shall also extend it for those who have already paid hefty late fee and the same should be refunded back to the taxpayers in their respective cash ledgers.

Vishal urged the Govt. to extend the date of filing of GST-9,9C (Audit Report) or late fee waiver of same for the financial year 2017-18 specially for UT of Jammu & Kashmir and Leh because taxpayers of these areas have been deprived of Regular Internet Services since Aug 5,2019.

He further said Interest should also be waived on taxpayers whose TO was more than 5 Cr as during the lockdown the offices of all CA’s & tax professionals were closed. Even if taxpayer would have paid the tax amount there was no one to file their GSTR 3B. Extend date of ITC for financial year 2018-19 up to Sep 30, 2020 as number of taxpayers in UT of Jammu & Kashmir and Leh were unable to claim the same in due time due to unavailability of regular internet services. Sr. CA Anil Verma, CA Nikhil Abrol and CA.Sourav Sharma were present on the occasion.