Even Modi magic can’t bail-out discredited BJP in Jammu

DOST KHAN / ANCHOR

BJP has burnt all its boats in Jammu. The land, which became launch pad for it to grow as a mega ruling nationalist party in the country at the onset of 2014 general elections with the BJP star campaigner and prime ministerial candidate Narendra Modi choosing and starting his campaign from Lakhanpur as a mark of tribute to Syama Prasad Mukherjee, is fast becoming hostile to the party rank and file because of rampant corruption, nepotism, inefficiency, double speak and self-centred mindset.

If 2014 saw a dawn of rising sun for the lotus to shine and deliver highest number of 25 seats in the Legislative Assembly, which enabled it to sit in the cradle of power with arch rivals PDP. This might have assuaged the agenda of BJP leadership in New Delhi but transformed its ranks completely in Jammu, which witnessed the party with difference becoming shoe-shiners of the Kashmir centric political masters. The docile lot of opposition leaders for nearly seven decades became rulers and they felt themselves flying on seventh sky. Most of them lost sense of proportion and they grabbed the opportunity to have best of times, as if it was never going to climb the ladder of power again. This led to indulgence in corruption, nepotism and favouritism.

The Jammu BJP played the worst ever second-fiddle role while partnering government with the PDP. It compromised on fundamentals of the BJP ethos; it betrayed its core constituency on all the fronts; it became a partner in inflicting discrimination with the already discriminated region; it bartered the honour and dignity of Dogras for few loaves of power; it ditched its own electors in order to placate ‘masters’ in Srinagar; it preferred silence when sovereignty and integrity of Mother India was challenged and bruised under the patronage of its coalition partner; it did all that the PDP wanted it to do.

The BJP’s biggest betrayal with Jammu was its complicity with the PDP in portraying self-respecting Dogras as rapists in the unfortunate Rassana case. It became partner in the withdrawal of cases against 11,000 stone-pelters.

Having been crying hoarse over discrimination, the Jammu BJP ministers failed in pushing forward the work on AIIMS and three Government Medical Colleges sanctioned for Kathua, Doda and Rajouri districts. Its ministers did virtually nothing in implementation of the flagship programme of Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyoti Yojna, designed to provide continuous power supply to rural areas. How would they define their roles in expediting the work on the Artificial River Tawi Lake Project and its allied project with regard to beautification of the Suryaputri water body? What about Jammu Gandola, which failed to take off after the tragic crash? It walked at snail’s pace with regard to SMART City Project that could have benefitted Jammu the most, being the hugely thronged pilgrim destination of North India. The worst came for the Jammu BJP when its leaders, who are no more than paper tigers, had to lock themselves inside the Kachi Chawni headquarters, when the people spearheaded a mass movement for AIIMS Jammu. Though the Duggarland won in getting additional AIIMS, the Jammu BJP failed to take the project to its logical conclusion, contrary to the one in Srinagar.

The local BJP bruised the psyche of the Jammu region by degenerating themselves as subservient to the PDP, which they had described as anti-national, communal and what not. They became party to transformation of Jammu demography. They preferred to let the Rohingya issue alive to cover its failures on governance front. The party that kept marching on Jammu streets against the influx of Rohingyas subtly supported and allowed the concessions bestowed upon the illegal immigrants, who were being projected as threat to national security by the BJP itself.

And if at all the Jammu BJP succeeded in accomplishing any agenda, it was purely personal. The acts of omission and commission are not hidden from the people, especially the BJP and the RSS cadre in Jammu, who can very well spell the definition of loot and corruption engineered during the coalition rule of over three years. The era saw every activity from transfer to allotment of contracts and employment to implementation of various schemes being done in lieu of consideration.

For their failures, the Jammu people have shown BJP the place it actually deserved during the Block Development Council elections late last year. Out of 310 positions, it managed only 81 Chairpersons and lost the face. Before it

losses the postal address of the BJP in Jammu region, the central leadership should get up from the deep slumber and carry out massive pruning and overhaul. The Jammu BJP cannot always ride on the popularity and accomplishments of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Modi magic is no more going to bail out the Jammu BJP, which stands already pushed to the wall.