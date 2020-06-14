DSEJ, ICS organise webinar on ‘Future -ready for post-COVID careers’

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The Directorate of School Education Jammu, through its Counseling Cell, on Saturday organised a webinar on the topic ‘Future -ready for post-COVID careers’ in collaboration with Institute for Career Studies (ICS) International.

Dr. Amrita Dass, leading career consultant and one of the pioneering career counselors of India was the resource person on the occasion. More than 2000 participants including students, parents, teachers, counselors, Principals and others registered and over 1000 attended the event online. This webinar was live-streamed on Face book on the page of counseling cell DSEJ which benefitted thousands of participants from all the districts.

Director School Education, Jammu, Anuradha Gupta, appreciated the efforts of counseling cell DSEJ for choosing a relevant topic as mostly children are encountering with this question of post-COVID career. She said that with the establishment of psychological laboratories in every DIET, counselors will be able to perform psychometric tests there. She laid emphasis on the importance of counseling services in schools.

Professor Arti Bakshi, Head Department of Psychology, University of Jammu, highlighted the role of counselor in shaping student’s carrier in a right direction. Dr. Amrita Dass, Founder Director Institute for Career Studies (ICS International), a renowned educationist and career consultant said that career guidance and counseling is very important in choosing our career.

There will be DIGITAL Transformation in each career field after this COVID-19 ends and so specialization in one field will not be enough for future jobs. She talked about Post COVID Career Trends, making ideal subject and career choices and building employability skills. The session was followed by Question and Answer session in which students asked varied and interesting questions to the key resource person.