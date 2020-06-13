Dr JP Sharma appointed as VC SKUAST, Jammu

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu, who is also the Chancellor of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST), Jammu on Friday appointed Dr. J.P. Sharma as Vice Chancellor of SKUAST, Jammu. Dr. Sharma, who was serving as Joint Director (Ext.) ICAR, New Delhi has been appointed as VC SKUAST, Jammu, under section 25(1) of the Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology Act, 1982, for a period of 03 years or until he attains the age of 65 years, whichever is earlier, with effect from the date on which he takes over charge, on the terms and conditions which are being notified separately, reads the order.

Meanwhile, Dr. Vivak M. Arya, General Secretary, SKUAST Teaching Association-Jammu (SKUAST- TAJ) expressed hope that the university will rise to the heights of excellence under the Vice Chancellorship of Dr. Sharma. He wished good luck to Dr. Sharma for his tenure and hoped that many pending issues will be solved for the welfare of teaching and non teaching employees of university. He also thanked Lieutenant Governor J&K G C Murmu for appointing Dr. Sharma who is a renowned scientist as vice chancellor of Skuast Jammu.