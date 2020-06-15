DK Kapoor, Mir appointed as Members of PSAB

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The Government on Sunday appointed D.K Kapoor and Aijaz Ahmad Mir as Members of Public Safety Advisory Board (PSAB) headed by Justice (Retd) J.R Kotwal.

“Sanction is hereby accorded to the appointment of Aijaj Ahmad Mir (Retd) District and Sessions Judge and Devinder Kumar Kapoor (Retd) District and Sessions Judge as the Members of the Advisory Board constituted under the Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act, 1978 for a period of three years, with immediate effect,” reads the order issued by Home Department, Jammu and Kashmir.

D.K Kapoor has worked as Presiding Officer/Chairman of almost all the Tribunals headed by Judicial officers of the J&K. He was PDJ Udhampur and Registrar (Judicial) High Court of J&K. He is the lone District & Sessions Judge (Retd) to be appointed Judcial Member, J&K State Consumer Commission (now wound up), for two terms and passed various judgments of consumers importance.

As a judicial member of the J&K Special Tribunals his various landmark judgments are reported in the Law journals.

He is an officer of visionary thoughts and integrity. With these appointments PS Advisory Board is made functional.

Posts had fallen vacant on completion of term by Kartar Singh and Abdul Wahid, both District & Sessions Judges (Retd).