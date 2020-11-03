Div Com reviews ongoing tourism sector projects

Stresses on development of local tourist attraction sites, timely completion of ongoing works

JAMMU: Divisional commissioner Jammu, Sanjeev Verma today chaired a meeting to review progress on the Tourism infrastructure projects taken up in districts for development of tourism trade in Jammu division.

The meeting was attended by Chief Executive Officer SMDA, Mansar, Chief Executive Officer PDA, Project Manager and other concerned, while Deputy Commissioners along with other concerned officers of Udhampur, Rajouri and Poonch attended the meeting through video conferencing.

The Divisional Commissioner reviewed the present status of development projects including Development of Tourist facilities at Jhajjar Kotli, Development of Tourist facilities at Rajouri (Tatapani), Rajouri Development Authority Complex- Midway, Development of Tourist facilities around Rajouri Qila Danitop, Development of Tourist facilities at Noori Chamb, Construction of Amusement Park near Sidra Golf Course Jammu (Shifted to Bhagwati Nagar), Construction of musical water fountain with sound and light at Bagh- E Bahu, Development of Tourist facilities at Surinsar Lake, Development of Tourist facilities at Bhagwati Nagar, Development of Tourist facilities at Nowshera and other ongoing tourism projects in the districts.

The Div Com sought physical and financial progress of each project. It was informed that the work is in progress on all the projects of the tourism sector and the progress is being monitored on a regular basis. The Div Com asked the executing agencies to further gear up men and machinery and set timelines for completion of each component of all these ongoing projects so that the local can avail the benefits from these projects. The Div Com also asked the DCs to develop local tourist sites in their respective districts and encourage schools to visit these tourist sites for the overall development of tourism sector in Jammu division.

Earlier, in another meeting with concerned officers, the Divisional Commissioner reviewed the arrangements for celebration of Republic Day 2021.

The Div Com asked the Additional Secretary Cultural Academy Jammu and Youth services and Sports to start the process of finalization of cultural items for the national event. Besides, he also asked the SSP traffic to identify parking spaces around the venue and share the details of the same.

He also asked the Director School Education to finalize the number of students and schools to participate in the event. He also emphasized on the inclusion of themes of Corona warriors, swachta and other related subject to be depicted in the cultural program.

The meeting was attended by Director School Education Jammu, SSP Security Jammu, SSP Traffic, Additional Secretary J&K Academy of Art Culture and Languages besides senior functionaries of PWD, Youth Services and Sports and other concerned.