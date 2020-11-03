Development still distant dream for Udhampur: Manjit

Apni Party’s Provincial President and Former Minister Manjit Singh along with new entrants at Udhampur.

STATE TIMES NEWS

UDHAMPUR: Taking on BJP leaders of J&K Unit, Apni Party has accused them of misleading the people of hilly district Udhampur on the name of development which is still a distant dream for the inhabitants of this neglected town.

Deprived of road connectivity, clean drinking water supplies, the Apni Party’s Provincial President and Former Minister Manjit Singh said it was disappointing to see shabby condition of roads, underdeveloped lanes and drains in the town which is connected with Jammu Srinagar highway.

“The BJP leaders have failed to fulfill promises made with the people. Their bent is only to create confusion for vote bank politics and win elections. People have no priority for them. However, the Apni Party’s main agenda is to focus on redress concerns of the people,” said the Former Minister Manjit Singh.

He said that “We will not allow anyone to create misunderstanding among the people and once again divide the two regions for political reasons. People of two regions have issues and both should be addressed accordingly.”

In view of resentment among the people against BJP, Manjit Singh said many leaders from different political parties have been in touch with them.

In this regard, retired BDO Sham Lal Ji, Sarpanch Sudarshna Kumari, Anil (organiser), BJP leaders Suresh, Vikas, Akshay Kumar (Congress Party), Suraj Kumar, Som Raj (Shiv Sena),Tarun Dogra (Shiv Sena), Sanjay Kumar (Shiv Sena), Vicky Kumar (Shiv Sena), Puran Chand (Congress Party), Vijay Kumar (Congress Party), Pooja Devi (BJP), Nitishi Kumari (BJP), Naveen Kumar (BJP), Akshay Kumar (BJP), Saroj (BJP), Arun Raj and Naresh Kumar (BJP), Arvind (BJP) and others jointed Apni Party in presence of Manjit Singh, Former Minister.

The function was organised by Sansar Chand, Anil Kumar, Vijay Mangotra, and Raj Kumar Sharma. During the public meeting in an impressive function, the joining programme was organised by the leaders in Udhampur Town in which over two dozen people joined the Apni Party.

The function was attended by Apni Party leaders like Ex-MLA Ghulam Qadir Wani, Ex-MLA Faqir Nath, Media Coordinator Raqeeq Ahmed Khan, Sohan Singh Soni and others.

The locals apprised Manjit Singh that the Sericulture Department has not taken cocoons from the farmers in Udhampur district. “Many farmers have complained that their cocoons were not taken by the Sericulture Department and it led to the wastage of the cocoons,” said Former Minister Manjit Singh.

These farmers from the Scheduled Caste community have complained that the department concerned has not collected cocoons from them due to which they have faced problems.

“Widow Pension scheme has completely collapsed in the district because there are complaints by those elderly persons even as they have submitted their application forms at the concerned department,” said Manjit Singh and appealed to the Social Welfare Department authorities to look into the issues for their early redressal.