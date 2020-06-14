DDOs asked to furnish information of employees to DFO

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: As per a circular issued on Saturday by Chief Accounts Officer, District Fund Office (DFO) Jammu, all the DDOs of Jammu district have been asked to furnish the personnel information of the employees drawing salary from their offices respectively like name of the employees, parentage, designation, computer code number, date of birth, date of retirement and mobile number to this office within 02 days positively through Special Messenger or through e-mail [email protected] jk.gov.in.
