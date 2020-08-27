Darpan Production’s ‘JKP Namaskar Hai-A Tribute to J&K Police’ released

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: ‘JKP Namaskar Hai’ a video song -Tribute to J&K Police produced under the banner of Darpan Productions Jammu was released on Wednesday at a function held at University of Jammu, here.

Prof Manoj Dhar, Vice Chancellor, University of Jammu, the Chief Guest on the occasion, lauded the efforts of Maloop Singh for voluntarily preparing an impressive video song titled “JKP Namaskar Hai” which has totally encapsulated the contributions of J&K Police in the present scenario of COVID-19.

Releasing the video, Prof Dhar said that the audience will get motivated and strive harder to fight unitedly against this pandemic.

As responsible citizens we must appreciate the work done by the Jammu and Kashmir Police during this crucial & challenging period, said Prof Dhar.

He also urged upon Maloop Singh that he must continue to dedicate more videos and songs thereby boosting the morale of all the front line workers during these trying times as part of vigorous efforts to stem the spread of COVID-19.

Guest of Honour, SSP Jammu, Shridhar Patil thanked Maloop Singh for highlighting the contributions of J&K Police.

The cinematic interpretation and the stunning visuals of the police on duty overwhelm us with emotions.

This song is not just about J&K Police but perhaps about every policeman and Corona warrior across the country and the world, said SSP Jammu.

He further said that in the song “JKP Namaskaar Hai,” Darpan Productions has tried to highlight the actual role of Jammu and Kashmir Police during COVID-19, flood situation, terrorist related activities and helping the civil society.

Dr. Vinay Thusoo, Media Incharge and Official Spokesperson, University of Jammu was the Special Guest on the occasion.

Earlier, Maloop Singh gave an overview about the Tribute Song.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Song has been produced and directed by Maloop Singh, lyrics by Jaidev Pardesi, Music and Singer Jitendra Singh Jamwal and edited by Neeraj Badyal.