COVID-19: Time to quick start economy

Prof (Dr). P. L. Kaul

Many industries fear that they would be able to resume operations only after Diwali as migrants will be engaged at their home farms during monsoon season. The productivity and supply has to some extent been reduced due to lack of labour input owing to lockdown. There are no available human resources working in the industry, no cultivators for cultivating land and no transporters to carry the goods to their final consumers resulting into slowing down of Indian economy. No doubt government and the states are doing their best to provide them food, shelter and` other support but still much more is needed to solve their problems and restore their confidence, since they are the backbone of India’s service centre MSMEs which constitutes 29 per cent to the country’s growth and 48 per cent to exports is another major concern for Indian economy and is a major employment generator. Today the sector is facing huge crisis amid corona virus epidemic. While the protracted lock- down in the country necessitated by the rapid spread of Covid- 19, has helped in controlling the spread of epidemic and given us time to augment the medical capacity, it has also caused great stress and anxiety to the economic sustainability and pushing one of the fastest developing economy i.e’, India to the verge. We need to make biggest break through towards economic resumption from ‘Fighting Covid to management of Covid’. It is appreciable that government of India is allowing some resumption of activity to ensure stable development of economy.No doubt the Govt of India has taken a series of steps towards the poor and weaker sections of the society and more is to come in coming days. The Centre, States and UTs are leaving no stone unturned to ensure that the relief measures reach the needy in time and in line with the guidelines of lockdown. Rs 1.70 lakh crore Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan package released towards financial assistance and free food grain to the poor and daily wagers, women under Jan Dhan Scheme have been benefitted, likewise widows, elderly and disabled under National Social Assistance Programme have received monetary benefits. Similarly Building and Construction Works, received funds, and under P.M. Kisan Scheme, Rs 2,000 directly into the accounts has given a morale boosting to livelihood of farmers. In view of urgent support to various key sectors , P.M.Narendra Modi announced a mega economic package of Rs 20 lakh crore ,which is 10 per cent of country’s GDP.This Atma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan(self Reliant India Package) is aimed at providing the necessary stimulus to revive the shattered economy hit by Covid- 19 and re- infuse the confidence and the nation begins to quick start the economy towards the next phase of its new normal growth. Thrust given to various sectors through the economic stimulus would go a long way in bringing the economy back while the Govt continues its responsibility towards migrants and the poor. The financial measures to MSMEs would play a significant role in boosting the Make In India initiative thereby making the country self reliant ,in line with P.M. Narendra Modi’s Vocal for local products.

It is our strength, skill and ability as to how quickly we can bounce back objective of being and keep the economy on right track. The world is looking at India for investments as alternative to China. Ease of doing business in India has improved substantially under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi. The Govt must offer better avenues and opportunities to encourage foreign investment in India, to ensure ‘Make in India’ policy succeed and it would help the country to become 5 trillion dollar economy by 2024.

Covid-19 is there to stay and we have to learn to live with it, just like people live with heart diseases, T.B., Diabetes, and Cancer. The path of our fight against Covid-19 goes a long way. It is a calamity that does not have antidote in the entire world. With more relaxations to come on way, there should be no laxity on our part in complete adherence to the laid down norms. Lock down of over 8 weeks has trained us for the ‘new norms’ in life style. It has inculcated in us the good practices of hygiene, physical distancing and discipline. To popularise social distancing, Prime Minister gave mantra of Do Gazki Doori. It has revived the traditional practices of hand wash and greetings with folded hands, which are going to be part of the ‘new norms’ of our social culture.

(Concluded)