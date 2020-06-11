Corona affected middle class the most

Dear Editor,

The aftermath of corona has gradually started to pinch a class of society which exist in abundance but remain unnoticed and ignored as they don’t hit media headlines. This class of society, called as ‘middle-class’ is sandwiched between haves and have nots. Their life is usually page 3 from outside but hallow inside. Well I am talking about salaried class which falls under lower and middle class strata of society. Among them we can exclude Government employees who are well taken care of by respective State Governments.

The lower middle class and middle class are usually salaried employees of so-called Corporates or other private institutions.

No matter what the situation is, this particular class has to maintain a status symbol although they are technically at the mercy of their management who have every right and power to tame them.

They even work 18 hours a day but their neck is always under the sword of their employers / management.

Work at home has now started to give way to work from home as many private companies have started to retrench their employees because they feel they can’t feed white elephants.

It is reported that around 10 million people have lost jobs during this pandemic globally. In India situation is now turning worse for private employees and no media will report it. With already no jobs left, the private sector will now start retrenching employees as per their will.

If it would happen, how this class will survive as they will fail to repay installments of loans availed by this class for luxury or semi-luxury items to maintain their standard.

Well farmers need special attention but what about this class who are under the heat. With business shrinking and market getting towards recession this class will suffer the most.

If we talk about equality Government must take care of this class also which is the backbone of consumerism for being customers of automobiles ,houses/ flats and fee depositors of expensive private educational institutions and above all sincere tax payers.

Well so called middle class is under the heat and may nose dive to lower class if recessive economic mode continues.Corona aftermath is really getting horrible on this strata of economic class.

Sanjay Raina,

Chandigarh.