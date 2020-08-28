Compensate those who suffered losses due to flash floods: Mula Ram

State Times News

JAMMU: Vice President JKPCC, Mula Ram on Thursday expressed concern over the loss of lives and property in several areas of Jammu and Kashmir and asked the administration to immediately engage men and machinery in rescue, relief and rehabilitation process.

“Recent rains and flash floods have damaged the standing crops and the government must depute teams to assess the losses immediately and apparently compensate and rehabilitate farmers,” he demanded.

He expressed grave concern over the loss of crop production of farmers and other public property including road connectivity at several places.

He appealed to the LG administration to issue directions to the concerned authorities to assess the loss and provide relief and rehabilitation to farmers who have lost their production besides compensating other affected people.

Hari Singh District President Congress Jammu Rural criticised BJP leadership for their ill concern towards the losses being faced by people since they have been failed to impress upon administrative machinery to meet with the affected people. “BJP have come out of their houses for their personal motives and political propaganda as they nothing with people’s problems,” he said.