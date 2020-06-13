CJ administers oath to newly appointed Judge of High Court

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Chief Justice of High Court of Jammu and Kashmir, Justice Gita Mittal, on Friday administered the oath of office to newly appointed Judge, Justice Javed Iqbal Wani as permanent Judge of the common High Court of Jammu and Kashmir & Ladakh in an impressive ceremony held in Chief Justice’s Court at Srinagar wing of the High Court.

On this occasion, Judges Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey and Justice Dheeraj Singh Thakur were also present while other sitting Judges joined the oath ceremony through Video Conferencing. The Oath ceremony was live streamed on the internet through webcast also.

On account of guidelines with regard to measures for containment of COVID-19 pandemic in the country issued by the Government of India and the Government of Union territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh and in order to avoid gathering as well as to maintain social distancing, Advocate General, Advisor to Lt. Governor UT of Ladakh, Assistant Solicitor General of India of both the wings of the High Court, President Bar Association, High Court of J&K, Jammu, Secretary Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs UT of J&K also joined the oath ceremony through Video Linkage.

Warrant of appointment of the Judge issued by the President of India was read by Jawad Ahmed, Registrar General (Officiating) High Court of Jammu and Kashmir in English and Hindi. He also read the Letter of Authorization issued by Lieutenant Governor of Jammu & Kashmir, authorizing Chief Justice of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, to administer the oath of office to the newly appointed Judge.

All the sitting Judges of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir who participated in the oath ceremony through Video link congratulated the newly appointed Judge immediately after the oath ceremony. Other dignitaries like Advocate General, ASGI Jammu and Srinagar, Secretary Law Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, President High Court Bar Association Jammu also congratulated the newly appointed Judge and conveyed their best wishes.

With the appointment of Justice Javed Iqbal Wani as Judge of the High Court, the strength of J&K High Court increased from twelve to thirteen. The J&K High Court has sanctioned strength of 17 Judges including 13 Permanent Judges and 4 Additional Judges.