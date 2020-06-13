Child labour-A global challenge

Dr. Satyawan Saurabh

The United Nations defines child labor as work that deprives children of their childhood, dignity, and potential, which is detrimental to their physical and mental health. Interferes with children’s school life. Child labour exists as a threat to the world today. Today’s children are the future of tomorrow. The progress and development of the country depend on them. But child labour hurts their physical and mental health. Problems such as working conditions, and abuse, premature aging, malnutrition, depression, drug dependence, physical and sexual violence, etc. detach these children from the mainstream of society. It is a violation of their rights. It deprives them of their rightful opportunity which can trigger other social problems.

World Child Labour Day

Child labour is a global challenge. Different countries have taken many steps regarding child labour. “World Child Labor Prohibition Day” is celebrated on June 12 every year to combat child labour. World Child Labor Day was started by the International Labor Organization in the year 2002. The purpose of this day is to highlight the need to protect the rights of children and to eliminate child labour violations in various forms of child labour. The United Nations sets a theme on World Child Labour Day, celebrated on June 12 each year. On this occasion, representatives of different nations, officials, and many international organizations that curb child labour take part, where the problem of child labour around the world is discussed.

There are many areas around the world where children are being employed as labourers. Earlier children used to work entirely in the fields, but now they are moving to non-agricultural jobs. A large number of child labourers are now seen in the textile industry, brick kilns, sugarcane, tobacco industry, etc. Due to poverty along with illiteracy, parents force their children to work instead of getting them enrolled in schools. In search of family income, parents encourage child labour. Ignorantly, they believe that educating children means consuming money and making them work means earning income. But they do not understand that child labour does not increase but increases poverty because children who are forced to give up education for work are doomed to lifelong paid jobs.

Child labour in statistics

Of the 152 million children involved in child labor worldwide, 73 million do hazardous work. Hazardous labour includes manual cleaning, construction, agriculture, quarries, factories, and working as a ferryman and domestic helper, etc. In this way, child labour threatens the health, safety, and moral development of children. Not only this, due to this children are deprived of a normal childhood and proper education. Child labour affects 45 million boys and 28 million girls worldwide. According to the 2011 census, more than 4.3 million children were found working in India. India alone accounts for 12 per cent of the world’s total labour force. According to unofficial figures, there are around 50 million child labourers in India.

Who is behind child labour?

Child labour is not limited to India, it is a global phenomenon. Children are used in child labour because they can be easily exploited. Among the reasons why children work hard according to their age, poverty is usually the first reason. In addition, there are other reasons such as population explosion, cheap labor, non-enforcement of available laws, parents reluctant to send their children to school (they are willing to send their children to work instead of school, so as to increase family income). Another major problem responsible for child labour is trafficking. An estimated 1.2 million children are sexually abused and trafficked annually for child labour. India has a high rate of child trafficking. According to the National Crime Records Bureau, one child goes missing every eight minutes. These children are mainly victims of begging, sexual exploitation, and trafficking for child labour.

Child Labor and Law

In accordance with the constitutional order, the Constitution of India states through various sections of fundamental rights and state policy-directing principles that no child under the age of 14 shall be employed to work in any factory or mine or engage in any other hazardous employment. The Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act 1986 prohibits the employment of children under the age of 14 in any illegal profession and in 57 procedures which are considered to be detrimental to the life and health of the child.

These professions and processes are mentioned in the schedule of law. The Factory Act 1948 prohibits the employment of children under 14 years of age. Adolescents between the ages of 15 and 18 can be employed in a factory only if they have a fitness certificate from an authorized doctor. The law stipulates four-and-a-half hours per day for children between the ages of 14 and 18 and prohibits them from working at night. Significant judicial intervention in action against child labour in India came from a 1996 Supreme Court decision directing the federal and state governments to identify, employ, and provide quality education to children working in hazardous processes and occupations.

Create Awareness

It is important to create awareness about child rights and the importance of education. Educating less educated or illiterate parents about the shortcomings of child labour can help fight this crisis. Motivating parents to send their children to school can bring the dangers of child labour under control. Social workers, media persons, citizens societies, NGOs, in fact, people from all walks of life need to unite against this issue so that our children can have a prosperous life. Let us work on an individual level to protect child rights against child labour.

The way forward

Child labour is a vicious cycle of poverty, unemployment, and low wages. To improve the economic situation of families and prevent them from sending their children to work, the government will have to make c`rammes and cash transfers. There is a need to improve the quality of educational institutions and education as well as changes in the educational infrastructure to ensure the relevance of education.