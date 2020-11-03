BRTF made causal labourers hostage, alleges Magotra

Congress leader along with labourers staging protest

outside DC office Udhampur.

STATE TIMES NEWS

UDHAMPUR: A deputation of the aggrieved families of casual labourers engaged with 35 BRTF Udhampur led by Senior Congress leader Sumeet Magotra met Deputy Commissioner Udhampur and appraised him owes of people of Udhampur who are engaged with 35BRTF for the more than one decade on consolidated salary basis that they are not allowed to go back their home after their duty.

Deputation appraised the officer that for the last eight months engaged causal labourers are not been allowed to go their homes in pretext ongoing Covid-19. Family members further alleged that they have been forcibly detained to leave the 1054 workshop Falata of 35 BRTF. Magotra said family members have not seen the faces of their bread earner from last eight months. Deputy Commissioner taking serious cognizance of the issue immediately contacted the authorities of 35 BRTF and given necessary instruction in this regard.

While speaking with media persons Magotra said that if government employees of Medical Department are allowed to go back their residence after performing their duties then why these labourers are being detained by the concerned authority of 35 BRTF.