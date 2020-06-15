Brig Rajinder Singh’s supreme sacrifice kept J&K united with India: Manjit

State Times News

Vijaypur: Former Minister and J&K Apni Party, senior leader, Manjit Singh remembered sacrifice of Brigadier Rajinder Singh on his birth anniversary. In a press statement, the J&K Apni Party, senior leader, visited the village of Brig Rajinder Singh namely Rajinder Singh Pura and garlanded his statue.

The former minister said that the Brigadier defended Jammu and Kashmir bravely against tribal raid sacrificing his life for the country.

In his memory, the JKAP senior leader alongwith locals remembered supreme sacrifice of Brig Rajinder Singh due to which the Jammu and Kashmir was saved.

“His sacrifice has become an example for young generation and it should be made curriculum in text books so that heroes should be remembered for their contribution,” he said.

Expressing concern over ceasefire violation, the former minister said that Pakistan must exercise ceasefire along the Line of Control so that the common people should not suffer due to their unprovoked firing.

“The cross border shelling from Pakistan has made civilian lives unbearable and in many cases, innocent people have lost their lives,” he said, hoped that such mischevious activities across the border must be stopped allowing the people to leave a peaceful life.

Meanwhile, the former minister expressed grief over the martyrdom of three CRPF personnel in militant attack in Uri.

He prayed for the peace of the departed souls and patience to the family members to bear this irreparable loss. “Para-military and defence forces are the pride of the nation and we all should stand behind them at the time when they are fighting enemies within so that we can live peacefully,” said Manjit Singh, speaking on the occasion.