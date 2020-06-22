Boy drowns in Chenab

STATE TIMES NEWS

AKHNOOR: A 20 years old drowned in river Chenab at Akhnoor.

As per details, Jakir Sharma, son of Sat Pal, resident of village Badgal, tehsil Akhnoor drowned in river Chenab, while he was bathing at Jia Pota Ghat after solar eclipse. Police was informed immediately, which launched search operation to trace the body but till filling of last report, the body was not found.