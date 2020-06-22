Boy drowns in Chenab

STATE TIMES NEWS
AKHNOOR: A
20 years old drowned in river Chenab at Akhnoor.
As per
details, Jakir Sharma, son of Sat Pal, resident of village Badgal, tehsil
Akhnoor drowned in river Chenab, while he was bathing at Jia Pota Ghat after
solar eclipse. Police was informed immediately, which launched search operation
to trace the body but till filling of last report, the body was not found.
Salman requests fans to stand with Sushant’s family: Loss of loved one extremely painful
Sushant case: Cops seek details of his contracts with YR Films
Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar pay tribute to soldiers martyred in clash with Chinese troops
Sushant Singh Rajput to be cremated at Pawan Hans Crematorium
Actor Sushant Singh Rajput found hanging
© 2020 State Times Daily Newspaper