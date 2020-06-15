BJP misuses Govt building for party rally, flouts social distancing

State Times News

SUNDERBANI: The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) while being in power has thrown to winds all rules and regulations by using the Government building for party rally and flouted Modi Government’s directions of social distancing.

The ‘Jammu Jansamwaad Rally’ of former BJP National President, Union Minister Rajnath Singh through Video Conferencing was on Sunday attended by the BJP leaders and workers in a Government building of Municipal Committee Sunderbani where hundreds of viewers witnessed the Samwaad which amounted to misuse of Government property and flouting their own Government’s directions. The violation of Government rules and orders is an offence whether it is by party or by people and the violators should be brought to book.