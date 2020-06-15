BJP digging its own grave in Jammu by insisting on delimitation based on 2011 fudged census

Prof Hari Om

There is consensus in Jammu that “delimitation based on the 2011 fudged census figures will deny the people of the province proper representation in the Legislative Assembly of UT of J&K”. They want delimitation based on the 2021 fair census figures. However, J&K BJP is treading a different path. It has been saying that it doesn’t find anything wrong in the proposed delimitation exercise based on the 2011 census. Besides, it has been misleading the people of Jammu province by asserting that the new delimitation will be based on the “new domicile rules”. Not just this, it is saying, “delaying elections in J&K would have ramifications at international level”. Indeed, a silly and preposterous argument.

The aggrieved people of Jammu have consistently questioned the 2011 census figures concerning the State and asserted that their population was equal to that of Kashmir, if not more. That their claim seems to be well founded could be seen from what the experts like Sanjeev Nayyar have said on the basis of their research. They have asserted that “figures are cold statistics, but they do have a subtext”.

What have they said about the 2011 census figures concerning J&K? They have said, “Between 2001 and 2011 the State’s population went up by 23.6% whilst the number of voters between 2002 and 2014 went up by 14%”. They added that “in absolute terms population in Kashmir between 2001 and 2011 went up by 14.11 lakhs (25.8%) whilst increase in number of voters between 2002 and 2014 was by 24.7% (7.12 lakhs). Corresponding figures for Jammu are 21% and 5%”.

It is pertinent to mention here that in 2002, the number of voters in Jammu region were more than Kashmir by 1.41 lakhs. In 2014, Kashmir exceeded Jammu by 4.21 lakhs i.e. a whopping swing of 5.67 lakhs.

It also needs to be noted that there is no census data available for 1951 and 1991, as the State was excluded from the census operations conducted in 1951 and 1991 by the Registrar General of India across the nation.

The experts, who have put in hard labour to study the demographic changes in Kashmir and Jammu, have made the following observations: