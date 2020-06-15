BGSBU organises webinar on electric vehicles

State Times News

RAJOURI: A webinar on ‘Electrical Vehicles’ was conducted at Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University. Prof. Javed Musarrat , Vice Chancellor BGSBU inaugurated the webinar. In his address, Prof. Musarrat congratulated the Dept. of Electrical Engineering for organizing the webinar. Prof. Musarrat said that there is a need of shift from conventional to Electrical vehicles to lower down the carbon footprints. Prof. Musarrat said that Hybrid and plug-in electric vehicles can help increase energy security, improve fuel economy, lower fuel costs, and reduce emissions.

Hemant Joshi ( IIT Bombay) renowned engineer from Australia was the key note speaker for the session.

Prof Asif Hussain,Dean SOET congratulated the Department for the smooth conduct of the webinar and presented vote of thanks. Earlier, Shafqat Mughal, Head of the Department delivered the welcome address. The webinar was attended by more than 150 participants from various parts of the country . Mukesh Kumar, Neetan Sharma and Dr.Pankaj Kumar coordinated the event.