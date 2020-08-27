BDC Chairperson Nyoma calls on LG Mathur

STATE TIMES NEWS

LEH: BDC Chairperson Nyoma Urgain Chodon on Wednesday called on Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, R K Mathur.

Chodon submitted a memorandum to the Lt. Governor highlighting the demands of Nyoma block.

She made a request to construct a new bridge at Loma Band, construct the road from Dungti to Demchok, to provide fencing provision for the nomads of Nyoma to protect their pasture lands, open the region for tourism, provision to construct houses for the homeless, provide polycarbonate greenhouse and reservation for border people in job and issuance of Actual Line of Control certificate to the people of Nyoma block. The Lt. Governor gave assurance to look into the matters.