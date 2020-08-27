BDC Chairperson Nyoma calls on LG Mathur

STATE TIMES NEWSLEH: BDC Chairperson Nyoma Urgain Chodon on Wednesday called on Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, R K Mathur.Chodon submitted a memorandum to the Lt. Governor highlighting the demands of Nyoma block.She made a request to construct a new bridge at Loma Band, construct the road from Dungti to Demchok, to provide fencing provision for the nomads of Nyoma to protect their pasture lands, open the region for tourism, provision to construct houses for the homeless, provide polycarbonate greenhouse and reservation for border people in job and issuance of Actual Line of Control certificate to the people of Nyoma block. The Lt. Governor gave assurance to look into the matters.
Download 10Cric Casino app, and enjoy Indias most popular casino games, directly on your mobile!
Gamble with real money online! Play Indias favourite casino games at 7Jackpots.com, Indias most trusted online casino site.
Sanya Malhotra, Abhimanyu Dassani to star in Netflix film ‘Meenakshi Sundareshwar’
Comedian Bharti Singh, husband get bail in drugs case
Kangana moves HC to quash Mumbai Police’s FIR against her
‘Bhassad’, first film after UP CM visualises Bollywood dream in North India
Comedian Bharti Singh arrested by NCB in drug case
© 2020 State Times Daily Newspaper