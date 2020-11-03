Ayurvedic medicines distribution camp held

Medicines being distributed among locals at a camp.

KATHUA: As per directions of Director ISM Dr Mohan Singh and ADMO Kathua Dr Vikram Singh Jamwal, a immunity boosting Ayurvedic medicines distribution camp with 196 beneficiaries cum free health check up and medicines distribution camp with 190 beneficiaries was held at village Dolliyan Jattan, Panchyat Mukundpur Marheen ,Kathua. The camp was held by team consisting of Dr Sanjeet Kumar Block Coordinator Hiranagar, Dr Sugandh Kohli, Senior Pharmacist Ram Saran and Pharmacist and Junior Pharmacist Hem Raj in presence of District Youth Congress(DYC) President Kathua Romi Sharma and DYC Vice President Rahul Nagla and Sarpanch Sohan Singh.