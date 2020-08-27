Amandeep Group of Hospitals donates ambulance to Red Cross Society Amritsar

STATE TIMES NEWS

AMRITSAR: Amandeep Group of Hospitals on Wednesday donated an ambulance to Red Cross Society Amritsar for COVID-19 patients.

The group has donated the same to support the government in improving health and emergency care services extended to all sections of people, particularly poorest of the poor.

“The effects of the Covid-19 pandemic in India have been far reaching and calamitous for vulnerable communities. It is important that we stand up during such times and step up our efforts as responsible members of the society,” said Dr Shahbaz Singh, Director, Amandeep Group of Hospitals. He further added that group has always played a pivot role in matters pertaining to social causes.

“The scale of this pandemic is enormous, and the Government of Amritsar is working round the clock to enhance the modular medical facilities and support our front line workers. Every step ahead is a successful step towards beating the current humanitarian crisis,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, ADC Dr. Himanshu Aggarwal appreciated the gesture of Amandeep Group for extending support to a noble cause.

These mobile ambulances will be useful for reaching out to patients in rural and remote areas and comfortably moving them to the nearest government hospitals.