Allow only 10+2 level aspirants to apply for Class-IV jobs

Dear Editor,

The Government of India’s announcement to go for fast track recruitment process is a big gift to the

distressed people of UT of Jammu and Kashmir. As per economic survey report of 2016, the unemployment rate in J&K was higher than the average national

employment rate.

Now the notified 10,000 vacancies, out of which about 7,500 vacancies are in class fourth cadre, is a source of opportunity for the youth of J&K. But if we deeply analyse the unemployment situation in J&K, we will find that unemployment is not common only among low educated youth. According to Director Employment at least 2.5 lakh unemployed youth are registered with the department and among them 1.5 lakh are post

graduates.

So seeing this scenario it can be estimated that about 3 lakh youth may be graduate and more than 5 lakh may be undergraduate. As such, the recently announced vacancies will not provide relief to the targeted group of youth.

The minimum qualification to apply for the 7,500 (approx) posts is class 10th. i.e., a person above class 10th upto the level of Ph.D can also apply for the posts. It is a well known fact, that if we compare a person having maximum qualification as class 10th with a person having maximum qualification as master’s degree then the later will succeed. So mostly, only high educated youth will be chosen on the basis of merit in the written tests as prescribed by SSB.

The higher educated youth have many other opportunities to apply for other posts, like he can apply for the posts of level of class 12th, graduation, master’s degree and even more. But a person having maximum qualification as class 10th has the only option to get into the recommended vacancies. So the government should allow only those to apply for the notified posts whose maximum qualification is upto class 12th so that the deserving youth who have no other option, can take the benefit.

Heejazi Ashraf Khan,

Student in the department of Law University of Jammu,

LL.B(3 years).