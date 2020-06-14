Advisor Bhatnagar inspects health centres in Udhampur, Reasi districts

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar on Saturday took an extensive tour of various health centers of Udhampur and Reasi districts and also chaired a meeting of officials and Doctors at District Hospital Udhampur to take stock of medical facilities available there in view of ongoing pandemic COVID-19.

The Advisor was accompanied by Financial Commissioner, Health & Medical Education, Atal Dullo, Deputy Commissioner, Udhampur Dr. Piyush Singla, Director Health Services Jammu, Dr. Renu Sharma and other concerned officials.

During the tour, the Advisor visited Primary Health Centre, Tikri, Health & Wellness Centre, Mand and interacted with the staff and patients there. He enquired about the management of patients there and directed the concerned officers to follow all safety measures while providing the whole spectrum of medical services. He also directed the concerned officials to provide all necessary safety equipments to frontline health workers there.

Later the Advisor inspected District Hospital Udhampur which is presently treating COVID 19 patients and also providing essential healthcare. Pertinently 17 staff members of hospital were recently tested positive for COVID 19. The Advisor also enquired about their well being from the concerned quarters.

Advisor Bhatnagar later interacted with the doctors and staff and also chaired a meeting of health department there. He enquired about the prevention measures and the treatment of the COVID patients. He lauded the salutary work being done by the doctors and staff. He also interacted with the staff looking after the COVID ward. He noted the suggestions and requirements of the doctors and para medical staff there and gave onspot directions for the same.

Medical Superintendent DH Udhampur gave a detailed Power point presentation informing the Advisor about the activities and works done by the hospital administration while dealing with the pandemic COVID-19.

The Advisor afterwards took a detailed round of various sections of the hospital including Emergency, Dialysis, Indoor wards and other sections wherein he interacted with doctors and paramedical staff of the hospital and got on spot feedback from them while working in current situation. He directed the concerned officials to ensure the safety of the doctors and paramedics who are frontline workers and are directly dealing with COVID positive patients.

Meanwhile Advisor Bhatnagar visited Community Health Centre (CHC), Katra and took stock of medical facilities being provided there.

The Advisor took round of the CHC and inspected various sections like Immunization and Maternity section of the centre. He interacted with staff on duty and asked the concerned authorities to ensure proper care and hygiene besides following mandatory SOP’s while dealing with the patients in maternity care.

The Advisor impressed upon the officials to create patient friendly atmosphere in the hospital for effective delivery of best possible medical treatment to the patients. The Advisor also congratulated the entire team of CHC Katra for getting National Certification under NQAS (National Quality Assurance Standards). During the visit, Deputy Commissioner, Reasi Indu Kanwal Chib briefed the Advisor about the COVID status in the district and measures taken to combat this pandemic in the district.