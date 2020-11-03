Absconder held after 3 years

STATE TIMES NEWS
UDHAMPUR: The Rehambal police on Monday arrested an absconder who was evading arrests for the last three years. As per the details, based on a reliable information, a party of Police Station Rehambal led by Inspector haman Gorka arrested one absconder namely Ramnik Singh, son of Harnaik Singh, resident of Ward number R.S Pura involved in FIR 111/17 under section 188 RPC, 03 PCA, 3/181M.V Act whose warrant was issued by Court of Munsiff Udhampur. The said accused person was absconding since 2017.
