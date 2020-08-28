AAP J&K demands compensation for rain victims

State Times News

JAMMU: Expressing concern on damages caused due to heavy rains and landslides in Jammu and adjoining areas, the Aam Aadmi Party Jammu & Kashmir (AAP J&K) on Thursday urged the UT administration for providing immediate relief to victims besides initiating measures for their resettlement.

In a press statement issued here, Gurmeet Singh AAP leader and social activist demanded that adequate compensation should be paid to people affected by heavy rains, water-logging and landslides. “J&K became Venice after monsoon rains. Water-logging was reported from several areas in Jammu, as the drains were not de-silted properly by concerned agencies,” he alleged.

“Rains have created havoc in many areas of J&K, resulting in loss of lives, house & property. People of Jammu are facing a lot of problems after heavy rainfall, as dirty water entered their houses causing huge damages,” he asserted, demanding measures for proper resettlement of rain affected people. He further said that people residing in landslide affected areas should be shifted to safer places for ensuring their safety.

“Government should pay compensation to people whose houses and others household items were damaged due to heavy rainfall, landslides and water-logging,” said Singh, urging J&K administration to release compensation in favour of affected people at the earliest.