580 Indians stranded in Kuwait return home

Chennai: Nearly 600 Indian nationalss stuck in Kuwait returned home on Saturday by two special flights operated by the gulf nation, airport officials here said.
As many as 580 passengers who arrived here hailed from different parts of Andhra Pradesh including Nellore and were later taken in special buses arranged by the AP government after completion of immigration and Customs formalities, they said.
The stranded Indians arived by two Kuwait Airways relief flights on Saturday morning and later left for the neighbouring state, where the required COVID-19 health protocols including quarantining, would be done, the officials added. (PTI)
