52 bovines rescued, 6 smugglers nabbed

State Times News

UDHAMPUR: Police on Wednesday rescued 52 bovines and arrested six smugglers.

As per details, a party of Police Station Udhampur laid a Naka at Jakhani for checking of vehicles. During checking, police intercepted 4 vehicles (2 tata mobiles and 2 trucks) bearing registration numbers JK02AS-1486, JK02AQ-3146, JK02AX-5984 and JK02CL-1144 and found them laden with 37 bovines without any valid permission. All 37 bovines were rescued and smugglers namely Liaqat Ali, son of Mohd Latief, resident of Anantnag; Muneer Ahmed, son of Mohd Hanief, resident of Anantnag; Mohd Mureed, son of Abdul Gani, resident of Patnitop and Manshad Ahmed, son of Mohd Zaleel, resident of Anantnag were arrested on the spot. In this connection, cases under relevant sections of law stand registered at Police Station Udhampur and further investigation is going on.

Meanwhile, Nagrota/Sidhra Police rescued 15 bovines and arrested two smugglers, who have been identified as Mubarak Hussain, son of Mushtaq Hussan, resident of Kokernag Anantnag and Arif Ahmed, son of Farooq Ahmed, resident of Kokernag Anantnag. In this connection two cases vide FIR Nos 243 and 244/2020 under relevant sections of law have been registered in Police Station Nagrota.