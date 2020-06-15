3 COVID-19 deaths take toll to 59 in J&K; 163 new cases reported

STATE TIMES NEWS

Srinagar/Jammu: While 163 new virus cases were reported in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday bringing the total to 5,041, death of three positive patients took the number of coronavirus-related fatalities to 59 in the Union Territory, officials said on Sunday.

While one death took place in Jammu region, two patients passed away in Kashmir valley, the officials said. A 69-year-old coronavirus positive man, a resident of Gandhi Nagar locality in Jammu city, was admitted to the Government Medical College (GMC) hospital in a serious condition on May 29 and underwent COVID-19 test and came out positive, the officials said.

They said he was suffering from other ailments including Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), severe sepsis, asthma and acute respiratory distress syndrome. The patient died in the early hours of Sunday.

In Kashmir valley, two deaths took place one during the night and the other on Sunday, the officials said.

A 60-year-old man from Nowgam area of Srinagar city passed away at SKIMS hospital at Bemina during the night a day before he was to be discharged from the hospital, the officials said.

They said he was admitted on June 5 as an asymptomatic COVID-19 patient with underlying conditions including diabetes, hypertension and chronic kidney disease.

breathless and developed unconsciousness and was shifted to ICU late last night, the officials said, adding that he passed away due to a heart attack.

The patient was expected to be discharged on Sunday as his sample was taken on Saturday for testing prior to discharge, the officials said.

The second fatality of the day took place at Chest Diseases hospital where an 85-year-old man from Kupwara in north Kashmir died on Sunday, the officials said.

They said the patient was admitted to the hospital on Saturday and was suffering from chronic kidney disease and other ailments.

He was shifted from SMHS hospital as his sample for COVID-19 test had returned as positive, they added.

With these fatalities, the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Jammu and Kashmir has risen to 59.

According to daily Media Bulletin, 2,35,200 travelers and persons in contact with suspected cases have so far been enlisted for surveillance which included 40,634 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 31 in Hospital Quarantine, 2,593 in hospital isolation and 52,682 under home surveillance. Besides, 1,39,201 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup, the Bulletin said that Bandipora has 239 positive cases (including three cases reported today) with 64 Active Positive, 174 recovered (including one case reported today), one death; Srinagar has 524 positive cases (including 10 cases reported today) with 353 Active Positive, 158 recovered (including two cases recovered today), 13 deaths; Anantnag district has 489 positive cases (including five cases reported today), with 108 Active Positive, 376 recovered (including 15 cases recovered today), five deaths; Baramulla has 515 positive cases (including three cases reported today) with 338 Active Positive, 166 recovered (including two cases reported today), 11 deaths; Shopian has 538 positive cases (including 45 cases reported today) with 239 Active Positive, 294 recovered (including 20 cases recovered today) and five deaths; Kupwara has 397 positive cases (including nine cases reported today) with 106 Active Positive, 287 recovered (including 11 cases recovered today) and four deaths; Budgam has 239 positive cases (including 11 cases reported today), with 124 Active Positive and 112 recovered cases (including five cases recovered today) and three deaths; Ganderbal has 61 positive cases with 21 active positive cases and 40 recoveries (including one case recovered today); Kulgam has 631 positive cases (including 16 cases reported today), with 285 Active Positive and 338 recoveries (including 40 cases recovered today) and eight deaths and Pulwama reported 245 positive cases (including 33 cases reported today) with 210 active positive cases and 33 recovered and two deaths.

Similarly, Jammu has 273 positive cases (including six cases reported today) with 132 active positive cases and 137 recoveries (including 17 cases recovered today) and four deaths; Udhampur has 158 positive cases (including three cases reported today) with 118 active positive cases, 39 recovered (including two cases reported today) and one death; Samba has 99 positive cases (including eight cases reported today) with 70 Active Positive and 29 recoveries (including one case recovered today); Rajouri has 66 positive cases (including one case reported today) with 53 active positive cases and 12 recovered and one death; Kathua has 159 positive cases (including four cases reported today) with 88 Active positive and 71 recovered (including two cases recovered today); Kishtwar has 22 positive cases with 18 active positive cases and four recovered; Ramban has 195 positive cases with 140 active positive and 55 recoveries; Reasi has 24 positive cases with 13 active positive and 11 recovered, Poonch has 104 positive cases with 74 active positive and 30 recoveries while Doda has 63 positive cases (including six cases reported today) with 39 active positive cases and 23 recoveries (including one case recovered today) and one death.