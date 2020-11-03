29 centres established to conduct SSB exam in Poonch

STATE TIMES NEWS

POONCH: District Development Commissioner Poonch, Rahul Yadav on Tuesday convened a meeting of concerned officers to review the arrangements put in place for smooth conduct of OMR based objective type written examination for the District Cadre posts of Accounts Assistant(AA), Panchayat being conducted by J&K Service Selection Board.

On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Poonch informed that the examination shall be held on November 10th, (Tuesday) from 12 noon to 2 pm at 29 examination centers. It was decided that besides Superintendents, Deputy Superintendents and supervisors, the invigilators as per the requirement of one invigilator for 24 students would engaged. Moreover, Magistrates shall also be appointed at all 29 examination centers.

It was also decided to conduct videography of each examination centre to ensure free and fair examination.

The Assistant Regional Transport Officer was directed to provide vehicles for ferrying of examination papers from the strong room to the examination center. He was also asked to submit a transport plan within days.

The health authorities were directed to keep the provision of sanitizers and thermal scanners at the entrance of the examination centers. It was informed that Mobile phones and other electronic devices would not be allowed inside the exam center.

The DDC asked the PHE department to ensure drinking water facilities at the examination centers.