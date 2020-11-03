25 vehicles seized under various MV Act

STATE TIMES NEWS

POONCH: The Poonch police on Monday laid special naka at Nakhan Wali Road and seized 25 vehicles under different motor vehicle acts like over loadings, driving without licences, using mobile phones while driving, not wearing crash helmets, triple riding, over speeding, etc.

Drivers were warned by the Poonch police that drivers plying without valid route permit will have to face strong actions under law.