2 DSEJ officials suspended in document fraud case

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Directorate of School Education Jammu (DSEJ) on Sunday suspended its two officials in a case of document fraud and constituted a committee to probe into the matter.

The five member inquiry committee, headed by Joint Director (DSEJ), has been asked to conduct an in-depth enquiry into the matter of producing forged documents by an official to the DDO of HSS Bharth (Doda) and subsequent drawl of salary and other emoluments in his favour by the incharge DDO without verifying the authenticity and genuineness of the documents despite clear instructions by the Directorate of School Education.

The DSEJ, after detection of two fraud transfer orders in June 2019, through a circular also published in leading newspapers, had asked the DDOs to be vigilant, extra careful and ensure that no order which has not been officially received, shall be implemented and if any such order is found the information to be shared with the Directorate.

The committee has also been asked to look into the record of all the Schools of District Doda and submit its report along with specific comments/recommendations within a week’s time positively. The committee shall also verify the link between the earlier case of fraud committed for which an FIR No: 24/2020 u/s 465,468,471 IPC has already been registered in the crime branch Jammu.