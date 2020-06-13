156 new COVID-19 patients in J&K; total number reaches 4,730

STATE TIMES NEWS

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir on Friday recorded 156 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking to 4,730 the total number of people infected with coronavirus in the Union Territory, officials said. They said “156 new positive cases of coronavirus were detected in the Union Territory on Friday,” adding that 88 of these cases are from Jammu and 68 from the Kashmir region.

Friday’s cases include 80 people who recently returned to the Union Territory, the officials said.

Meanwhile SHO Bakshi Nagar was home quarantined after Police Post In-charge GMC tested corona positive.

Steep corona rise in Ladakh, 124 test positive

Leh: The Union Territory of Ladakh recorded the biggest spike in coronavirus cases as 124 people tested positive for the disease during the past two days, taking the total number of cases in the region to 239, officials said on Friday.

While 20 fresh cases of COVID-19 were reported from the twin districts of Leh and Kargil on Thursday, 104 new cases were reported on Friday which is also the largest single day spike in the Union territory since the outbreak of the infection in March, the officials said. Of the 104 cases, 69 persons tested positive in Kargil and 36 others in Leh district, the officials said while adding that Leh district had also witnessed 20 new cases on Thursday.

One person had died of coronavirus in Leh, while 62 others were cured and subsequently discharged from the hospitals.

The number of active cases in the region stands at 176 — 102 in Kargil and 74 in Leh — and the condition of all of them is stable’, the officials said.

Meanwhile, the Chief Executive Councillor, Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (Leh) Gyal P Wangyal on Friday convened a meeting in presence of Ladakh Member Parliament Jamyang Tsering Namgyal at Council Secretariat here to discuss the prevailing situation due to the sudden rise in COVID-19 cases in the district.

Heads of various religious organisations also took part in the meeting through video conferencing which discussed at length various issues related to containment of the coronavirus spread in the district, the officials said.

They said the issue of recent lapses in handling of COVID-19 positive cases in the district came up for discussion, besides the need for strict implementation of home quarantine especially by civil society in view of the limited reach and manpower of the civil administration and police.

The meeting strongly felt the need for a comprehensive standard operating procedure (SOP) as per the situation in the UT by involving all the stakeholders, the officials said.

Later, the CEC in a letter addressed to Ladakh Lieutenant Governor R K Mathur requested his intervention in the matter on priority for framing a comprehensive SOP by involving all the stakeholders at the earliest, the officials added.

Looking at the trend in the spike of cases and the risk perception the Advisor to Lieutenant Governor Umang Narula has issued orders classifying Leh and Kargil districts as Red Zones. With the change in classification only the permitted activities will be allowed.

Shopian district in south Kashmir had the highest number of cases at 38 followed by Kathua which had 26. There were no fresh cases in three districts — Bandipora, Ganderbal and Udhampur, they said.

With these fresh cases, there are 4,730 total infected people in Jammu and Kashmir. “Of these, 3,633 are in Kashmir while 1,097 are in the Jammu region, the officials said.

There are 2,591 active cases in the union territory 1,853 in Kashmir and 738 in Jammu — while 2,086 patients have recovered, they said.

The UT has witnessed 53 COVID-19 related deaths.

According to daily Media Bulletin, 230505 travellers and persons in contact with suspected cases have been enlisted for surveillance so far, which included 41964 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 31 in Hospital Quarantine, 2591 in hospital isolation and 55738 under home surveillance. Besides, 130128 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup, the Bulletin said that Bandipora has 233 positive cases with 59 Active Positive, 173 recovered (including 08 cases recovered today), 01 death; Srinagar has 502 positive cases (including 05 cases reported today) with 334 Active Positive, 156 recovered (including 05 cases recovered today), 12 deaths; Anantnag district has 483 positive cases (including 01 case reported today), with 140 Active Positive, 338 recovered (including 23 cases recovered today), 05 deaths; Baramulla has 504 positive cases (including 07 cases reported today) with 330 Active Positive, 164 recovered (including 02 case recovered today), 10 deaths; Shopian has 478 positive cases (including 38 cases reported today) with 249 Active Positive, 225 recovered (including 54 cases recovered today) and 04 deaths; Kupwara has 381 positive cases (including 05 cases reported today) with 105 Active Positive, 273 recovered (including 27 cases recovered today) and 03 deaths; Budgam has 220 positive cases (including 06 cases reported today), with 111 Active Positive and 107 recovered cases (including 27 cases recovered today) and 02 deaths; Ganderbal has 59 positive cases with 23 active positive cases and 36 recoveries (including 04 cases recovered today); Kulgam has 570 positive cases (including 02 cases reported today), with 334 Active Positive and 228 recoveries (including 60 cases recovered today) and 08 deaths and Pulwama reported 203 positive cases (including 04 cases reported today) with 168 active positive cases and 33 recovered (including 01 case recovered today) and 02 deaths.

Similarly, Jammu has 261 positive cases (including 08 cases reported today) with 141 active positive cases and 117 recoveries (including 10 cases recovered today) and 03 deaths; Udhampur has 153 positive cases with 115 active positive cases, 37 recovered (including 02 cases recovered today) and 01 death; Samba has 83 positive cases (including 14 cases reported today) with 55 Active Positive and 28 recoveries; Rajouri has 60 positive cases (including 02 cases reported today) with 47 active positive cases and 12 recovered and 01 death; Kathua has 149 positive cases (including 26 cases reported today) with 90 Active positive and 59 recovered (including 10 cases recovered today); Kishtwar has 22 positive cases (including 01 case reported today) with 18 active positive cases and 04 recovered; Ramban has 193 positive cases (including 21 cases reported today) with 156 active positive and 37 recoveries (including 14 cases reported today); Reasi has 24 positive cases (including 01 case reported today) with 13 active positive and 11 recovered (including 01 case recovered today), Poonch has 103 positive cases (including 12 cases reported today) with 75 active positive and 28 recoveries while Doda has 49 positive cases (including 03 cases reported today) with 28 active positive cases and 20 recoveries (including 18 cases recovered today) and 01 death.