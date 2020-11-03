13 bovines rescued; 2 arrested

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATHUA: Kathua police on Monday rescued 13 bovines and arrested two smugglers. As per the details, a team of Police Station Lakhanpur headed by Inspector Sanjeev Singh Chib SHO Lakhanpur during checking at National Highway by-pass road Lakhanpur intercepted a truck (PB13AR-3146) coming from Punjab. During checking, 13 bovines were recovered.

The accused bovine smuggler Ranjeet Singh, son of Babu Singh, resident of village Channo Teh Bhawanigarh District Sangrur and his associate Ravvijaya, son of Savariya, resident of Bahskar Ganj (UP) were arrested on spot. FIR 96/20 under section 188 IPC, 11 PCA Act was registered against the duo at Police Station Lakhanpur.