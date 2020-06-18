1 killed, 4 injured in mishaps

State Times News

JAMMU: One person was killed while four others were injured in road mishaps here on Wednesday.

As per details, a bike was hit by an auto in Bishnah area, causing grave injuries to three persons riding on bike. They were immediately shifted to hospital for treatment. The injured have been identified as Yoginder Singh, son of Girdhari Lal, resident of Alakote; Pawan Kumar, son of Prem Nath, resident of Arnia and Raj Kumar, son of Gareb Dass, resident of Alakote. Police has registered case in this regard.

Meanwhile, a tractor turned turtle in Akhnoor area, injuring two persons. Both were shifted to hospital where doctors declared one of them as brought dead. The deceased have been identified as Ram Pal, son of Bishan Dass, resident of Kharah while injured has been identified as Balbal Singh, son of Sansar Singh, who is presently under treatment.