Zulfkar reviews stock supply position of Kerosene

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Minister for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs and Information, Chowdhary Zulfkar Ali on Tuesday chaired a meeting of officers to discuss measures for further streamlining of Kerosene supply and its rationalised distribution.

While reviewing the procedure and distribution mechanism, he called for Aadhaar based transaction while making allocations to the stockiest and retailers. He said information of stockists/retailers about allocation/bank accounts and other details shall be posted on the department’s web portal. He also directed the officers to ensure that all stockists should fulfill criteria for license and other norms.

Zulfkar Ali stressed on maintaining complete transparency in distribution and abolishing the practice of subletting of distribution by the stockiest and retailers. He also stressed on allocating kerosene to different areas on the actual consumption to check black-marketing. He stressed upon the concerned officers to take necessary measures to rationalize the allocation and distribution so that the areas with high consumption are compensated.

The minister stressed upon ensuring that the allocated quantities of kerosene reach the eligible beneficiaries in time. He stressed on following the laid out norms to check pilferage, black-marketing and regulation of the supply.

Zulfkar also underscored the need for making the public distribution system especially kerosene Oil more effective, efficient and prompt.

The meeting was attended by Director FCS&CA Kashmir, Nisar Ahmad Wani, Director FCS&CA Jammu R A Inqlabi, CAO FCS & CA Zia-ur-Rehman, Joint Controller Legal Metrology V. S. Sambyal, Deputy Controller Legal Metrology Manoj Prabhkar and other officers of FCS & CA and Legal Metrology.