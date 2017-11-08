Zulfkar reviews progress of ePDS implementation

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Minister for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (F,CS&CA), Tribal Affairs Chowdhary Zulfkar Ali on Wednesday asked the officers of the department to work with proactive approach for successful implementation of Electronic Public Distribution System (ePDS) in the State.

Speaking during the meeting convened to review the progress of implementation of ePDS in the State, the minister said that to make the system fully transparent, it is important that every aspect of ePDS should be completed as soon as possible so that visible changes can be noticed on the ground.

During the meeting, the Minister discussed district wise target reports and asked Directors Jammu/ Kashmir to ensure that the variation in the target report is reduced to zero for both PHH and NPHH category immediately. He asked the officers to place right beneficiary in right category to avoid any disturbances during ration distribution.

While discussing the progress on trial run of Supply Chain Management in the state, the Minister said that on December 1, 2017, Supply Chain Management will be made operational in the state adding that all the related work needs to be completed before its formal launching.

Regarding Aadhar seeding, Zulfkar seeks district wise report and asked for achieving the given targets in 20 days.