Zulfkar reviews food grains supply to Kashmiri Migrants

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Minister for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA) and Tribal Affairs Chowdhary Zulfkar Ali on Wednesday reiterated directions for providing adequate and timely supply of ration to Kashmiri migrants in a fair and transparent manner.

The Minister said this while chairing a meeting of officers of FCS&CA department and Relief Organization held to review stock and supply position of food grains, sugar in the Kashmiri Migrants Camps.

Deputy Commissioner Relief Organization (Migrants), Kuldeep Krishan Sidha, Controller Legal Metrology Raj Kumar Katoch, Deputy Controller Legal Metrology Manoj Prabhakar, Assistant Directors of FCS &CA department besides other senior officers of Relief Organization and FCS&CA attended the meeting. The Minister was briefed about the status of present quota of ration available with the department for the 16439 migrant souls living in Purkhoo, Muthi, Nagrota and Jagti Camps.

He directed the concerned officers to timely distribute ration including sugar among the migrant families and ensure quality control in procurement and distribution of food grains. “Strictly adhere to time schedule to avoid delays in ration distribution”, he asked the concerned.

Taking serious notice of delay in distribution of ration particularly sugar in various migrant camps, the Minister directed to hold enquiry in this regard.

Zulfkar directed Deputy Commissioner Relief for preparing a detailed project report for opening of fair price shops, government ration depots in transit camps in Kashmir at Vessu Quazigund, Mattan Anantnag, Hawal Pulwama, Veervan Baramulla, Natnusa Kupwara for smooth distribution of ration supply among the consumers.