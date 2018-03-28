Zulfkar discuss issues, demands of employees of FCS&CA Deptt

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Minister for Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA) and Tribal Affairs, Choudhary Zulfkar Ali convened a meeting to discuss the service related issues and demands of the employees of FCS&CA department, here on Wednesday.

Commissioner Secretary, FCS&CA, Mehraj-ud-Din Khan, Director FCS&CA, Kashmir, Nisar Ahmad Wani, Director FCS&CA, Jammu, Ch Rashid Azam Inqalabi, Additional Secretary, Jugal Kishore Anand, Financial Advisor, Zia Qazi besides other functionaries of the department attended the meeting.

The meeting held discussions on various issues including reorganization of the department, restoration of offices of Assistant Director, North Srinagar and South Srinagar FCS&CA in the Directorate of FCS&CA, Kashmir, up-gradation of Assistant Store Keepers into storekeepers, making the central/district greeneries and godowns functional, disposal of fire loss and flood loss cases, clearance of pending loading and unloading bills, regularization of contractual drivers and restoration of rationing section, absorption of Fair Price dealers on consolidated pay and others issues pertaining to improved functioning of the department.

During the meeting, the Minister informed that the engagement of contractual drivers is under consideration of the government while as the list of daily wagers including those engaged under sports category (mostly football players) has been submitted for their regularisation under SRO 520.

The Minister directed the concerned officers to clear all pending liabilities of loading/unloading charges. He asked the administrative department to examine and prepare the proposal for engagement of fair price shop dealers as Rehbar-e-Khurak on the pattern of Rehbar-e-Taleem.

Speaking during the meeting, Zulfkar informed that a committee has already been constituted for the reorganization of the FCS&CA department. He directed Director Kashmir as well as Jammu to submit the proposal to the administrative department after examining all the modalities latest by April 5.

Zulfkar assured that a reasonable wastage charges will be given to the dealers of food outlets and asked the concerned officers to come up with a comprehensive proposal on the pattern of FCI to bear the loss/wastage of food grains during transportation etc.

He directed the officers to prepare a draft plan for the construction of food godowns in each district of the state. Zulfkar sought full support of employees for taking department to new heights and assured that all genuine grievances would be redressed within shortest possible time.

The Minister asked the employees of the department to work with renewed zeal and dedication for better delivery of services to the people and for the betterment of the department.