Zonal level Sports Festival gets underway

STATE TIMES NEWS
SRINAGAR: Zonal level Sports Festival 2017 being organised by Jammu and Kashmir Police under Civic Action Programme was got underway at Gindhan Stadium Rajbagh, here on Thursday.
Various games including cricket, football, volleyball, kabaddi, kho-kho, tug-of-war, athletics, martial art etc are being played in this event. Besides police officers, large number of participants and spectators were present on the occasion.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Permanent gallery required for depicting hist of Bengali cinema : Ghosh
I want everything: Priyanka Chopra
Nana Patekar at BSF hqs in Jammu
Anil Kapoor celebrated birthday on sets of ‘Race 3’
CCI members honour bollywood actor Mukesh Rishi
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper