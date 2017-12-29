Zonal level Sports Festival gets underway

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Zonal level Sports Festival 2017 being organised by Jammu and Kashmir Police under Civic Action Programme was got underway at Gindhan Stadium Rajbagh, here on Thursday.

Various games including cricket, football, volleyball, kabaddi, kho-kho, tug-of-war, athletics, martial art etc are being played in this event. Besides police officers, large number of participants and spectators were present on the occasion.